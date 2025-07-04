Left Menu

Kerala on alert after two suspected Nipah cases spark concern in three districts

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-07-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 12:12 IST
Health authorities in Kerala on Friday issued an alert across three northern districts after two people showed possible signs of Nipah virus infection, reviving fears of an outbreak that the state has battled in the past.

Health alerts have been issued in the districts of Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad, officials said.

The suspected cases from Malappuram and Palakkad districts were flagged during routine testing at government medical colleges in Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Samples have been rushed to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, an official release said here.

''We have already strengthened preventive measures in line with Nipah protocol,'' said Health Minister Veena George after chairing an emergency meeting to assess the situation.

In Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts, 26 special teams have been formed in each region to carry out contact tracing, monitor symptoms and inform the public.

Help from the police has been sought to identify people who may have been exposed to the patients, the minister said.

District collectors have been asked to prepare containment zones, and public announcements are being made to raise awareness.

State and local helplines are being set up to assist the public.

Officials are also being urged to check if any unnatural or unexplained deaths have occurred in recent weeks -- one of the key warning signs of a potential outbreak, she said.

Another high-level meeting will be held this evening to take stock of the evolving situation and ensure all precautions are in place.

