Rethinking Inflammaging: A New Perspective on Ageing

A recent study published in Nature Aging challenges the long-held belief that inflammation inevitably increases with age, particularly in modern societies. This research examined Indigenous populations and found varying patterns of inflammation, which may redefine how we conceptualize ageing.

The study analyzed over 2,800 blood samples from populations in Italy, Singapore, the Bolivian Amazon, and the forests of Malaysia. It revealed that while industrialized societies displayed predictable inflammation associated with age-linked diseases, this was not observed in Indigenous groups.

The findings suggest that lifestyles typical of industrialized nations, characterized by high-calorie diets and less physical activity, may contribute to inflammaging. This research calls for further exploration of diverse populations to fully understand the intricacies of ageing.

