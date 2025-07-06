Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: The Struggle of a Boy and a Broken Health System

The war in Gaza has severely impacted the health sector, as exemplified by 3-year-old Amr al-Hams. With shrapnel in his brain, he lies in hospital without adequate supplies for treatment, highlighting the dire situation caused by the blockade and strikes. Evacuations remain a critical yet limited option.

Amidst the turmoil of the Gaza conflict, the story of 3-year-old Amr al-Hams highlights the severe strain on the region's healthcare system. Struck by shrapnel in an Israeli attack that killed his mother, Amr lies incapacitated in a hospital bed, lacking essential medical supplies to treat his brain injury.

Over half of Gaza's hospitals are inoperative due to ongoing strikes and blockades. Medical facilities face crippling shortages, reducing their ability to care for thousands injured in the conflict. The health infrastructure's collapse is evident in the inability to care for Amr, who requires advanced rehabilitation unavailable in Gaza.

With food and medical supplies blocked for months, the health ministry reports thousands of injured children requiring urgent care. Although some aid has trickled in since May, ongoing blockades and raids by Israeli forces continue to cripple efforts to treat the wounded, making medical evacuations the last hope for many.

