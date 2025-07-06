Left Menu

Revolutionizing Medical Education: New Regulations Unlock Faculty Potential

New regulations by the National Medical Council allow government hospital specialists to become faculty without senior residency, broadening eligible faculty pools. These changes, introduced by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board, support India’s plan to expand medical education by adding 75,000 new seats in five years.

Updated: 06-07-2025 14:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, the National Medical Council (NMC) has introduced new regulations enabling specialists and consultants with substantial teaching experience to be appointed as faculty in medical institutions. This move is set to dramatically widen the pool of eligible teaching staff, crucially important as India plans to expand its medical courses.

The rules will allow specialists with over ten years of experience at government hospitals to become associate professors. Smaller hospitals with 220 beds can now also transition into teaching institutions, fostering greater growth in the medical education sector in India. With the goal of adding 75,000 medical seats, addressing the faculty shortage is paramount.

The new guidelines will permit diploma holders and senior consultants with teaching experience to take up positions as professors and assistant professors, respectively. By lifting rigid service requirements, the regulations aim to unlock existing human resources and expedite the expansion of medical education infrastructure, integral for meeting the healthcare needs of India's population.

