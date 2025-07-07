Left Menu

Diarrhoea Outbreak Strikes Ganjam District: Health Measures Intensify

A diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha's Ganjam district has caused two deaths and over 140 illnesses. Efforts to control the outbreak include sending water samples for testing and launching awareness drives. Contaminated water is suspected, and health teams are actively treating and advising affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A severe diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha's Ganjam district has resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left over 140 others sick, according to official reports on Monday. The initial cases were identified in Ustapalli village in the Digapahandi block last Saturday.

Affected individuals, including ten who were transferred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur due to deteriorating health, are receiving intensive care. Health officials suspect the outbreak might be linked to contaminated water, with water samples sent for analysis.

Authorities have initiated widespread awareness campaigns urging residents to maintain hygiene and use boiled water. The Health and Family Welfare Secretary has reviewed the situation and dispatched a state-level team to aid local efforts in managing the outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

