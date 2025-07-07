Meningitis Surge Threatens Children in War-Torn Gaza

In a distressing scenario unfolding in southern Gaza's Nasser hospital, a grandmother comforts her granddaughter, one of many children suffering from a surge in meningitis cases. Aid workers link this increase to dire conditions exacerbated by ongoing conflicts.

Reports from the World Health Organization and Médecins Sans Frontières highlight elevated meningitis risks, with factors such as poor sanitation and healthcare access playing significant roles. Hospitals are overwhelmed, grappling with shortages of vital antibiotics crucial for treatment.

Further complicating matters, the blockade has limited aid, while the destruction of essentials like sewage systems aggravates the situation. To address the growing crisis, organizations are urging for unhindered medical aid to mitigate the spread of the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)