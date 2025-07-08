Medical Organizations Challenge COVID Vaccine Policy in Lawsuit

In a significant legal move, top medical groups have launched a lawsuit against U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). They argue that revised policies on COVID-19 vaccines are putting public health at serious risk.

The plaintiffs, which include the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Infectious Diseases Society of America, are challenging Kennedy's recent decision to remove the COVID-19 vaccine from the recommended immunization schedules for children and pregnant women. This directive, according to the lawsuit, dismantles a science-based infrastructure that has saved countless lives.

Lead counsel Richard Hughes expressed urgency in expediting the case, aiming for a hearing soon and a resolution by September. The changes have heightened vaccine doubts among critical groups such as parents and pregnant women, sparking concern over the safety of other vaccines. Though the lawsuit doesn't address Kennedy's revamp of the CDC's advisory committee, further legal amendments are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)