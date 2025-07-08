Left Menu

Medical Organizations Challenge COVID Vaccine Policy in Lawsuit

Leading medical organizations filed a lawsuit against U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Department of Health and Human Services, arguing that recent changes to COVID-19 vaccine policies jeopardize public health. They seek to overturn Kennedy's directive removing the COVID-19 vaccine from immunization schedules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:57 IST
Medical Organizations Challenge COVID Vaccine Policy in Lawsuit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal move, top medical groups have launched a lawsuit against U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). They argue that revised policies on COVID-19 vaccines are putting public health at serious risk.

The plaintiffs, which include the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Infectious Diseases Society of America, are challenging Kennedy's recent decision to remove the COVID-19 vaccine from the recommended immunization schedules for children and pregnant women. This directive, according to the lawsuit, dismantles a science-based infrastructure that has saved countless lives.

Lead counsel Richard Hughes expressed urgency in expediting the case, aiming for a hearing soon and a resolution by September. The changes have heightened vaccine doubts among critical groups such as parents and pregnant women, sparking concern over the safety of other vaccines. Though the lawsuit doesn't address Kennedy's revamp of the CDC's advisory committee, further legal amendments are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025