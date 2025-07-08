Unmasking 'Red Uncle': A Scandal of Deception and Public Outcry in China

A staggering scandal of deception and privacy violations is making waves across China's social media landscape. The story of 'Red Uncle,' a middle-aged man from Nanjing, who allegedly posed as a woman to lure and secretly film intimate encounters with over a thousand men, has captivated the nation.

The controversial tale has topped trending charts on Weibo, sparking shock and heated debate about issues of public health, marital fidelity, and privacy rights. The alleged video-sharing was confirmed by Nanjing district police, revealing that Jiao, the man behind 'Red Uncle,' had been apprehended on charges of spreading obscene material.

While Chinese law does not criminalize same-sex relations, the dissemination of sexual images remains a punishable offense. As authorities investigate further, social media is abuzz with concern over potential sexually transmitted infections, adding yet another layer of complexity to this unfolding scandal.