Lead Contamination Scandal Shakes Gansu Kindergarten

In a disturbing health crisis in China's Gansu province, eight people have been brought into custody following the discovery of excessive lead levels in over 200 children. This alarming revelation came from tests conducted on students attending a newly established kindergarten in Tianshui, where tainted food was identified as the source.

The symptoms suffered by the children included stomach and leg pain, appetite loss, and hair loss, sparking widespread concern among parents. Authorities are deep into investigations, examining the roles of the kindergarten's staff, including its principal and legal representative, as the probe widens.

Past food safety scandals in China continue to haunt public confidence. In this case, inspectors found lead levels in a red date cake and a corn sausage roll to be well above safe limits. The contamination was traced back to inedible paint. Meanwhile, affected families receive free medical care as local authorities vow to derive serious lessons from the incident.