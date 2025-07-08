Ukraine Urges OPCW Probe into Alleged Russian Chemical Weapon Use
Ukraine has requested the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the alleged use of chemical weapons by Russia. This follows intelligence reports from Dutch and German agencies about illegal weapon use by Russia. Previous accusations lacked substance, but Ukraine seeks a thorough probe.
Ukraine has officially requested that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) investigate the alleged use of banned chemical munitions by Russian forces. The appeal comes amidst reports from Dutch and German intelligence confirming widespread illegal weapon use along the conflict's frontline.
The request, submitted at a meeting of the OPCW's Executive Council, aims to establish an independent mechanism to gather evidence and identify those responsible. Historical precedents for such investigations include similar probes in Syria, where both Syrian forces and militants were found guilty of chemical weapon usage.
The conflict, which intensified with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, sees ongoing accusations of chemical warfare. The implications are severe with at least three Ukrainian fatalities linked to chemical weapon use, and over 2,500 others reporting symptoms related to these banned substances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- OPCW
- Russia
- chemical weapons
- investigation
- The Hague
- intelligence
- conflict
- disarmament
- probe
ALSO READ
Protest Erupts Against NATO, Military Spending Near The Hague Summit
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation
Newborn Found in Train Bag Sparks Investigation
UN Investigation Raises Concerns Over Israel's Strikes on Iran
Actor Srikanth Under Drug Abuse Investigation by Chennai Police