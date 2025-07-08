Ukraine Urges OPCW Probe into Alleged Russian Chemical Weapon Use

Ukraine has officially requested that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) investigate the alleged use of banned chemical munitions by Russian forces. The appeal comes amidst reports from Dutch and German intelligence confirming widespread illegal weapon use along the conflict's frontline.

The request, submitted at a meeting of the OPCW's Executive Council, aims to establish an independent mechanism to gather evidence and identify those responsible. Historical precedents for such investigations include similar probes in Syria, where both Syrian forces and militants were found guilty of chemical weapon usage.

The conflict, which intensified with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, sees ongoing accusations of chemical warfare. The implications are severe with at least three Ukrainian fatalities linked to chemical weapon use, and over 2,500 others reporting symptoms related to these banned substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)