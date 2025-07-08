Himachal Pradesh Expands Medical Technician Seats After 23 Years

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced an expansion in the number of seats for technician courses within the medical sector, marking a significant move after 23 years. This decision comes in response to a severe shortage of trained technical staff in healthcare institutions.

The official statement highlighted that the lack of qualified manpower had been affecting healthcare delivery for an extended period. The enhanced seat capacity will facilitate training for courses like BSc in medical laboratory technique, radiology and imaging, and anaesthesia and OT technique.

The approved increase in seats at the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, aims to not only improve local medical training but also create more job opportunities for the state's youth.