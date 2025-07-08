Life-Saving Skills: CPR Training Workshop in Karnataka

In response to an increasing number of heart attacks in Karnataka, Senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar announced a plan to conduct a CPR training workshop. This event aims to equip residents with vital life-saving skills.

The workshop is scheduled for July 12 and will be held at the KLE College auditorium in Kumar's Rajaji Nagar Assembly constituency. It is designed to address the urgent need for community awareness and preparedness in tackling cardiac emergencies.

A team of expert doctors from the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research will lead the workshop, ensuring participants receive comprehensive training in CPR techniques. The initiative underscores the importance of public education in health emergencies.

