Life-Saving Skills: CPR Training Workshop in Karnataka

In response to the rise in heart attacks in Karnataka, BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar is organizing a CPR training workshop in Rajaji Nagar on July 12. The event at KLE College will feature doctors from Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences providing vital life-saving techniques to attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to an increasing number of heart attacks in Karnataka, Senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar announced a plan to conduct a CPR training workshop. This event aims to equip residents with vital life-saving skills.

The workshop is scheduled for July 12 and will be held at the KLE College auditorium in Kumar's Rajaji Nagar Assembly constituency. It is designed to address the urgent need for community awareness and preparedness in tackling cardiac emergencies.

A team of expert doctors from the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research will lead the workshop, ensuring participants receive comprehensive training in CPR techniques. The initiative underscores the importance of public education in health emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

