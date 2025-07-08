Lead Poisoning Scandal Shocks Chinese Kindergarten

In a shocking revelation, more than 200 kindergarten students in northwest China have tested positive for abnormally high lead levels after their school mixed paint into their meals, reported authorities on Tuesday.

The move, aimed at attracting more students to the Heshi Peixin Kindergarten in Tianshui, Gansu province, has brought to light ongoing food safety issues in the country. State broadcaster CCTV, referencing a police official, revealed that the school purchased the paint online and integrated it into meal preparations.

Among 251 students, 233 showed abnormal lead levels, with 201 needing hospital care. The dangers of lead exposure, particularly to young children's central nervous systems, have been stressed by the World Health Organisation. Eight individuals, including the headmaster, are now in custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)