Diarrhoea Outbreak in Odisha Village Now Contained
The diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha's Ganjam district is now under control, with only one patient still receiving treatment. The initial case was reported on July 6, leading to 11 hospitalizations. Officials clarify two deaths were not due to diarrhoea, encouraging continued awareness efforts.
The recent diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha's Ganjam district has been declared under control, as stated by health officials on Tuesday. Currently, only one patient remains in hospital care, highlighting swift medical and public health responses.
The situation was initially reported in Ustapalli village, Digapahandi block, with the first case emerging on July 6. As of Monday, 11 residents had been hospitalized. Of these, five were treated at the Digapahandi community health centre, and six were moved to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.
Nine patients have since been discharged. Authorities clarified that two reported deaths were unrelated to the outbreak, emphasizing continued community awareness and sanitation efforts are underway to prevent recurrence.
