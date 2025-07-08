No Panic Needed: Understanding Recent COVID-19 Deaths with Comorbidities

In a recent update, district health officials have reported the deaths of three women who tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the alarming statistic, Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani emphasized that the women were already suffering from serious health issues such as blood cancer, TB, diabetes, and thyroid disorders, which compromised their immunity.

The deaths occurred over a span of two days, with a 64-year-old and a 55-year-old woman dying on Sunday, followed by a 50-year-old woman on Monday. Furthermore, the district's first COVID-19 death this year happened on April 21, involving a 74-year-old woman with a significant kidney ailment.

Officials are urging the public to remain calm, noting that there are only seven active COVID-19 cases currently in the district. Since the beginning of the year, 187 residents have been diagnosed, with a total of four fatalities. The health department assures that no new cases were reported as of Tuesday, mitigating fears about a potential outbreak.