Market Uncertainty: Tariff Tensions Cast Shadow on Wall Street Gains

The U.S. stock market's journey appeared uncertain on Tuesday as President Donald Trump's tariff announcements continued to weigh heavily on investor sentiment. Attempts to stabilize after Monday's sell-off faced challenges, with market players grappling with Trump's sweeping tariff measures targeting major trade partners, including Japan and South Korea.

In the midst of this, specific sectors showed resilience. Tesla's shares rebounded, gaining nearly 3%, while Moderna Inc shares soared over 9% amid legal actions challenging COVID-19 vaccine policies, emphasizing the market's diversified responses. However, the overall investor caution contrasted sharply with the previous volatility following Trump's aggressive April tariff stance.

Energy stocks led gains, with a significant 2.87% rise, while solar firms faced declines due to proposed changes in tax credits. Market participants remain focused on upcoming Fed meeting minutes, seeking clarity on rate cuts as advancing issues outnumbered decliners across major exchanges, highlighting a landscape of cautious optimism intertwined with ongoing policy uncertainties.