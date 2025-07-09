Revolutionizing Respiratory Surveillance: A Tamil Nadu Case Study

The ICMR's National Institute of Epidemiology has underscored the need for year-round, integrated surveillance of severe respiratory infections in Tamil Nadu. This recommendation comes in the wake of a new study, published in 'Discover Health Systems,' highlighting significant gaps in the current disease monitoring system.

The study, which evaluated disease surveillance from 2023 to 2024, found that Tamil Nadu's efforts in tracking influenza-like illnesses are largely reactive, intensifying only during outbreaks. Researchers noted that while foundational systems exist, more robust, consistent reporting is required to prevent future public health issues.

The study calls for broader training of healthcare workers, improved testing facilities, and increased private sector participation. With initiatives like the implementation of a 'One Health' approach and the Laboratory Information Management System, Tamil Nadu is positioned to lead in tackling respiratory threats effectively.

