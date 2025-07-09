Left Menu

Revolutionizing Respiratory Surveillance: A Tamil Nadu Case Study

A study by ICMR's National Institute of Epidemiology emphasizes the importance of continuous respiratory illness surveillance in Tamil Nadu. Addressing gaps in existing systems, it suggests year-round monitoring and enhancements in testing infrastructure. These changes aim to amplify public health response and preparedness for future outbreaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:59 IST
Revolutionizing Respiratory Surveillance: A Tamil Nadu Case Study
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ICMR's National Institute of Epidemiology has underscored the need for year-round, integrated surveillance of severe respiratory infections in Tamil Nadu. This recommendation comes in the wake of a new study, published in 'Discover Health Systems,' highlighting significant gaps in the current disease monitoring system.

The study, which evaluated disease surveillance from 2023 to 2024, found that Tamil Nadu's efforts in tracking influenza-like illnesses are largely reactive, intensifying only during outbreaks. Researchers noted that while foundational systems exist, more robust, consistent reporting is required to prevent future public health issues.

The study calls for broader training of healthcare workers, improved testing facilities, and increased private sector participation. With initiatives like the implementation of a 'One Health' approach and the Laboratory Information Management System, Tamil Nadu is positioned to lead in tackling respiratory threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025