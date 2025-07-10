Left Menu

U.S. Ramps Up Military Support to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. has resumed delivery of artillery shells and mobile rocket artillery missiles to Ukraine, following a short halt due to concerns over military stockpiles. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy is strengthening contacts with the U.S. to secure essential military supplies as Russia intensifies its assaults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 04:31 IST
U.S. Ramps Up Military Support to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has resumed delivering artillery shells and mobile rocket artillery missiles to Ukraine, according to two U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters. This development comes after an abrupt halt in shipments reportedly due to concerns over depleting U.S. military stockpiles.

President Donald Trump stated he was unaware of who initiated the pause and affirmed his intention to send more defensive weapons to Ukraine. The latest shipment includes 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS missiles, although the specifics of the delivery remain undisclosed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of air defense systems as Russia escalates its attacks. The recent halt had affected potential deliveries of various weapons, sparking discussions on increasing military aid and tightening sanctions against Russia's revenue streams, including oil purchasers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025