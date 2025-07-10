U.S. Ramps Up Military Support to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has resumed delivering artillery shells and mobile rocket artillery missiles to Ukraine, according to two U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters. This development comes after an abrupt halt in shipments reportedly due to concerns over depleting U.S. military stockpiles.

President Donald Trump stated he was unaware of who initiated the pause and affirmed his intention to send more defensive weapons to Ukraine. The latest shipment includes 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS missiles, although the specifics of the delivery remain undisclosed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of air defense systems as Russia escalates its attacks. The recent halt had affected potential deliveries of various weapons, sparking discussions on increasing military aid and tightening sanctions against Russia's revenue streams, including oil purchasers.

(With inputs from agencies.)