U.S. Ramps Up Military Support to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions
The U.S. has resumed delivery of artillery shells and mobile rocket artillery missiles to Ukraine, following a short halt due to concerns over military stockpiles. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy is strengthening contacts with the U.S. to secure essential military supplies as Russia intensifies its assaults.
The United States has resumed delivering artillery shells and mobile rocket artillery missiles to Ukraine, according to two U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters. This development comes after an abrupt halt in shipments reportedly due to concerns over depleting U.S. military stockpiles.
President Donald Trump stated he was unaware of who initiated the pause and affirmed his intention to send more defensive weapons to Ukraine. The latest shipment includes 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS missiles, although the specifics of the delivery remain undisclosed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of air defense systems as Russia escalates its attacks. The recent halt had affected potential deliveries of various weapons, sparking discussions on increasing military aid and tightening sanctions against Russia's revenue streams, including oil purchasers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks
Judge Halts Trump's Block on EV Charger Funds
Congress Divided: Impeachment Attempt Against Trump Over Iran Strikes
Senate Republicans Grapple with Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill'
High-Stakes Negotiations: Trump Administration vs. Harvard University