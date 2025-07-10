Eye of Hope: Pediatric Ophthalmology in Burkina Faso

In the heart of Burkina Faso, Dr. Claudette Yameogo stands as a beacon of hope for children suffering from eye injuries. As the country's sole pediatric ophthalmologist, she encounters overwhelming obstacles in providing critical care, particularly in rural zones.

Despite the stark shortage of eye specialists, with only 70 serving 23 million people, Yameogo tirelessly endeavors to treat cases like that of Isaka Diallo, a young boy whose eye trauma became severe due to delayed medical attention. Often, families must traverse difficult terrains and spend significant sums to reach available care.

With 70 percent of Burkina Faso's population residing in rural areas and an escalating conflict displacing millions, the situation is dire. Yet, Yameogo's dedication to training future specialists and enhancing pediatric ophthalmology services remains unwavering, underscoring the urgent need for improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)