Unmasking the Truth: The Surprising Effects of Cannabis on Sleep

A small-scale study has uncovered surprising results regarding the effects of medicinal cannabis on sleep. Researchers found that a single dose of cannabis decreased total sleep time and suppressed REM sleep, a crucial sleep stage associated with dreaming.

Despite these changes, participants reported no noticeable difference in their perceived sleep quality or alertness the following day. The findings challenge the widespread belief that cannabis promotes better sleep, emphasizing a gap between public perception and scientific evidence.

This study underscores the urgent need for well-funded, comprehensive clinical trials to explore the long-term effects of cannabis on sleep and overall functioning. As interest in cannabis as a sleep aid grows, understanding its real impact is essential for informed use and medical guidance.