Left Menu

Unmasking the Truth: The Surprising Effects of Cannabis on Sleep

A recent pilot study reveals unexpected findings about the effects of medicinal cannabis on sleep. Contrary to popular belief, cannabis decreased sleep time and suppressed REM sleep without affecting alertness. The study highlights the need for more research to understand long-term impacts and provide clear guidance for therapeutic use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:01 IST
Unmasking the Truth: The Surprising Effects of Cannabis on Sleep
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

A small-scale study has uncovered surprising results regarding the effects of medicinal cannabis on sleep. Researchers found that a single dose of cannabis decreased total sleep time and suppressed REM sleep, a crucial sleep stage associated with dreaming.

Despite these changes, participants reported no noticeable difference in their perceived sleep quality or alertness the following day. The findings challenge the widespread belief that cannabis promotes better sleep, emphasizing a gap between public perception and scientific evidence.

This study underscores the urgent need for well-funded, comprehensive clinical trials to explore the long-term effects of cannabis on sleep and overall functioning. As interest in cannabis as a sleep aid grows, understanding its real impact is essential for informed use and medical guidance.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025