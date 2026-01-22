Left Menu

Kejriwal's Punjab Promise: A New Era of Free Healthcare

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal criticizes opposition parties in Punjab for power-hungry politics, while unveiling a state health scheme with CM Bhagwant Mann, providing free medical treatment to families. He underscores AAP's commitment to Punjab's future amidst skeptical claims from Congress about the viability of free public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:58 IST
AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has taken a strong stance against opposition parties in Punjab, accusing them of prioritizing power over the welfare of the state. In a recent address, Kejriwal denounced the Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal, alleging that their focus remains solely on monetary gain.

While criticizing the opposition for internal conflicts and leadership struggles, Kejriwal highlighted his party's latest initiative with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann—the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna'. This scheme is a milestone offering free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family across Punjab and aims to deliver on AAP's electoral promises.

Drawing attention to previous regimes, Kejriwal asserted that past governments failed to deliver on their promises and left the public neglected. He recalled the Congress's claims during their tenure about financial deficits preventing public welfare initiatives. Yet, AAP's successful implementations of free services serve as a testament to keeping their 'guarantees', despite initial skepticism.

