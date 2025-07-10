Fuel Crisis Worsens for Gaza's Overwhelmed Hospitals

In Gaza, hospitals are grappling with dwindling fuel supplies, severely impacting their capacity to provide medical care. Premature babies are being placed in single incubators, as Israeli military operations and supply blockades worsen the situation, according to healthcare professionals.

Reports indicate that 160,000 litres of fuel allocated for humanitarian needs have reached Gaza, but its distribution remains a concern. Control over its distribution lies with U.N. agencies, yet hospitals claim they are not receiving adequate supplies, leading to critical conditions for patients.

The ongoing tension between Israel and Hamas, including accusations of attacks on medical facilities, further exacerbates the challenging scenario. The health sector in Gaza is on the brink of collapse, with only half of its hospitals functioning partially, while doctors and patients face a dire humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)