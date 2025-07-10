Left Menu

Fuel Crisis Worsens for Gaza's Overwhelmed Hospitals

Gaza hospitals face a critical shortage of fuel, drastically affecting their ability to care for patients, including premature babies. Despite fuel allocations, distribution issues leave medical facilities under threat. The ongoing conflict and blockade exacerbate the healthcare crisis, with accusations against both Israel and Hamas intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:57 IST
Fuel Crisis Worsens for Gaza's Overwhelmed Hospitals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Gaza, hospitals are grappling with dwindling fuel supplies, severely impacting their capacity to provide medical care. Premature babies are being placed in single incubators, as Israeli military operations and supply blockades worsen the situation, according to healthcare professionals.

Reports indicate that 160,000 litres of fuel allocated for humanitarian needs have reached Gaza, but its distribution remains a concern. Control over its distribution lies with U.N. agencies, yet hospitals claim they are not receiving adequate supplies, leading to critical conditions for patients.

The ongoing tension between Israel and Hamas, including accusations of attacks on medical facilities, further exacerbates the challenging scenario. The health sector in Gaza is on the brink of collapse, with only half of its hospitals functioning partially, while doctors and patients face a dire humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025