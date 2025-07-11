Netanyahu Seeks Hostage Deal Amid Ceasefire Talks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims for a deal with Hamas to release hostages, following deadly conflicts between Israel and the Palestinian group. Netanyahu reveals ongoing ceasefire discussions, praises U.S. support, and comments on recent military actions against Iran's nuclear facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 04:50 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope on Thursday for a deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. He stated that 50 hostages remain, with only 20 believed alive.
Netanyahu mentioned ongoing negotiations in an interview on Newsmax and predicted a completion within days, potentially involving a 60-day ceasefire to end the conflict.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu praised U.S. President Donald Trump for supporting Israel, and referenced U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran's nuclear facilities, which he warned could have developed atomic weapons soon.
