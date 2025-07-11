Advancements in Robotics and Healthcare Innovations

The intersection of robotics and healthcare is expanding, as Diligent Robotics integrates key executives from Cruise to propel its Moxi robot beyond hospital walls. This strategic hire hints at a broader commercial application, allowing robots to handle logistical tasks across new sectors.

In surgical news, a breakthrough autonomous robot, guided by AI, has successfully executed a key phase of gallbladder surgery, signaling advancements towards fully automated procedures. This innovation stems from extensive research led by Axel Krieger at Johns Hopkins University.

Additionally, healthcare investigations are underway as the DOJ probes UnitedHealth's billing practices. Regulatory actions are also affecting agriculture and trade, with the suspension of cattle imports due to screwworm threats and a rise in illegal pesticides use in Europe. Meanwhile, major corporate maneuvers include Manipal Hospitals' acquisition of a stake in Sahyadri and Varda Space Industries securing $187 million to advance space drug manufacturing technology.