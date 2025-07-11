Tragic Family Loss in Assam: Suspected Food Poisoning Claims Two Lives

In a tragic turn of events, two members of a family in Sonitpur district, Assam, have succumbed to suspected food poisoning, with officials confirming the incident on Friday. The victims fell ill after consuming home-made rice cakes known as 'pithas' for breakfast earlier in the week.

Family members reported 53-year-old Nirupama Devi's condition worsened following hospital discharge, leading to her eventual death. Meanwhile, Dikshita, aged nine, died during transport to Guwahati for advanced medical care, following prolonged vomiting.

District commissioner Ankur Bharali stated that investigation efforts are underway, with officials from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and the state dispensary involved. Rice and water samples have been secured to determine the cause of these tragic deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)