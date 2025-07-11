Left Menu

Tragic Family Loss in Assam: Suspected Food Poisoning Claims Two Lives

In Sonitpur district, Assam, two family members died from suspected food poisoning after eating homemade rice cakes. The victims, 53-year-old Nirupama Devi and nine-year-old Dikshita, both fell ill after breakfast. Investigations are underway, and samples have been collected for testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:21 IST
Tragic Family Loss in Assam: Suspected Food Poisoning Claims Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two members of a family in Sonitpur district, Assam, have succumbed to suspected food poisoning, with officials confirming the incident on Friday. The victims fell ill after consuming home-made rice cakes known as 'pithas' for breakfast earlier in the week.

Family members reported 53-year-old Nirupama Devi's condition worsened following hospital discharge, leading to her eventual death. Meanwhile, Dikshita, aged nine, died during transport to Guwahati for advanced medical care, following prolonged vomiting.

District commissioner Ankur Bharali stated that investigation efforts are underway, with officials from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and the state dispensary involved. Rice and water samples have been secured to determine the cause of these tragic deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025