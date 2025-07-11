Left Menu

Struggling Amid Chaos: Gaza's Pregnant Mothers' Fight for Survival

At six months pregnant, Fatima Arfa, a displaced Palestinian woman, navigates the war-torn landscape of Gaza, battling malnutrition and health risks. Surrounded by violence and scarce resources, she strives for survival and health while the ongoing conflict exacerbates the dire situation for her and many others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:59 IST
Amid the escalating conflict in Gaza, displaced Palestinian woman Fatima Arfa, six months pregnant, confronts a battle beyond her control. Instead of preparing for motherhood, she grapples with malnutrition and health challenges.

The ongoing Israeli military campaign exacerbates her plight, leaving her with limited access to basic nutrition essential for a healthy pregnancy. Healthcare facilities, overburdened and under-resourced due to the conflict, struggle to meet the demands of thousands like her.

Amid relentless airstrikes and a humanitarian crisis, Fatima's story echoes across Gaza, highlighting the devastating impact of war on the most vulnerable. Her struggle for survival underlines a broader narrative of resilience amid despair in the region.

