Struggling Amid Chaos: Gaza's Pregnant Mothers' Fight for Survival

Amid the escalating conflict in Gaza, displaced Palestinian woman Fatima Arfa, six months pregnant, confronts a battle beyond her control. Instead of preparing for motherhood, she grapples with malnutrition and health challenges.

The ongoing Israeli military campaign exacerbates her plight, leaving her with limited access to basic nutrition essential for a healthy pregnancy. Healthcare facilities, overburdened and under-resourced due to the conflict, struggle to meet the demands of thousands like her.

Amid relentless airstrikes and a humanitarian crisis, Fatima's story echoes across Gaza, highlighting the devastating impact of war on the most vulnerable. Her struggle for survival underlines a broader narrative of resilience amid despair in the region.