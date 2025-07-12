Punjab's Battle Against Obesity: MASSH Group's Revolutionary Campaign
MASSH Group of Hospitals has launched 'Obesity-Free Punjab,' a campaign aimed at tackling the obesity crisis through community outreach, education, and advanced surgery options. With obesity rates soaring in Punjab, this initiative provides a significant opportunity for change, focusing on awareness and accessible treatments, including bariatric surgery.
- Country:
- India
In Punjab, lifestyle diseases like obesity have become a silent epidemic. At the forefront of combating this crisis is MASSH Group of Hospitals with its 'Obesity-Free Punjab' campaign, which merges surgical interventions and public awareness efforts.
Starting in Ludhiana, the campaign integrates community initiatives, educational sessions, and cutting-edge bariatric procedures to confront obesity head-on. Not only adults but nearly 7% of children in Ludhiana face obesity, sparking early health challenges.
The MASSH initiative is a beacon of hope, advocating for bariatric surgery when needed, while offering up to 25% financial aid for the economically disadvantaged. This strategic initiative by India's top bariatric surgery hospital chain aims to democratize healthcare access and tackle the escalating obesity epidemic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Revolution: Transforming Healthcare at the Summer Davos Forum
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Himachal's Leap into Robotic Surgery
Asian Institute of Medical Sciences: A Beacon of Excellence in Healthcare Workplace Culture
Kerala Healthcare Crisis: Doctor's Bold Disclosure Triggers Controversy
NTPC Bongaigaon Unit Wins Dual Awards for Healthcare and Environment Efforts