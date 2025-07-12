Punjab's Battle Against Obesity: MASSH Group's Revolutionary Campaign

In Punjab, lifestyle diseases like obesity have become a silent epidemic. At the forefront of combating this crisis is MASSH Group of Hospitals with its 'Obesity-Free Punjab' campaign, which merges surgical interventions and public awareness efforts.

Starting in Ludhiana, the campaign integrates community initiatives, educational sessions, and cutting-edge bariatric procedures to confront obesity head-on. Not only adults but nearly 7% of children in Ludhiana face obesity, sparking early health challenges.

The MASSH initiative is a beacon of hope, advocating for bariatric surgery when needed, while offering up to 25% financial aid for the economically disadvantaged. This strategic initiative by India's top bariatric surgery hospital chain aims to democratize healthcare access and tackle the escalating obesity epidemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)