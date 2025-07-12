Left Menu

Punjab's Battle Against Obesity: MASSH Group's Revolutionary Campaign

MASSH Group of Hospitals has launched 'Obesity-Free Punjab,' a campaign aimed at tackling the obesity crisis through community outreach, education, and advanced surgery options. With obesity rates soaring in Punjab, this initiative provides a significant opportunity for change, focusing on awareness and accessible treatments, including bariatric surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:16 IST
Punjab's Battle Against Obesity: MASSH Group's Revolutionary Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Punjab, lifestyle diseases like obesity have become a silent epidemic. At the forefront of combating this crisis is MASSH Group of Hospitals with its 'Obesity-Free Punjab' campaign, which merges surgical interventions and public awareness efforts.

Starting in Ludhiana, the campaign integrates community initiatives, educational sessions, and cutting-edge bariatric procedures to confront obesity head-on. Not only adults but nearly 7% of children in Ludhiana face obesity, sparking early health challenges.

The MASSH initiative is a beacon of hope, advocating for bariatric surgery when needed, while offering up to 25% financial aid for the economically disadvantaged. This strategic initiative by India's top bariatric surgery hospital chain aims to democratize healthcare access and tackle the escalating obesity epidemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025