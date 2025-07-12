Left Menu

Maharashtra's Latest COVID-19 Count: A Closer Look

Maharashtra reports four new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. Since January, the state has recorded 2,624 cases, with 41 deaths and 2,536 recoveries. Mumbai contributes 1,043 cases. Testing efforts reached 35,765 since the start of the year. Most fatalities involved patients with underlying health conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai reported four new COVID-19 cases, according to Maharashtra's health department on Saturday, highlighting a persistent concern in the state.

From January 1, Maharashtra has recorded 2,624 COVID-19 cases, with Mumbai accounting for 1,043 of these instances. In June alone, 551 cases were logged in the city, with an additional 51 reported so far in July.

The state has conducted 35,765 tests since the start of the year, and while 41 deaths have been recorded, including 40 with comorbidities, recoveries stand at 2,536.

(With inputs from agencies.)

