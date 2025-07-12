Poshan 2.0: Pioneering Biometric Revolution in Child Nutrition

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, confirmed on Saturday that the Centre's Poshan 2.0 scheme will introduce biometric authentication for beneficiary registration starting August 1, aiming for precise targeting and improved service delivery.

Addressing a zonal meeting in Gujarat's Narmada district, Devi emphasized the critical role of technological tools like the Face Recognition System in enhancing transparency and accountability. The scheme, part of Saksham Anganwadi, tackles malnutrition in vulnerable groups including children and mothers.

The meeting underscored the government's dedication to gender-inclusive governance, highlighted by a substantial budget allocation. Officials from various states shared innovative practices to be replicated nationwide, contributing to the program's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)