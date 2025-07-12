Left Menu

Poshan 2.0: Pioneering Biometric Revolution in Child Nutrition

Union Minister Annpurna Devi announced that the Poshan 2.0 scheme will implement biometric authentication for beneficiary registration from August 1, enhancing service delivery. The initiative integrates technological advancements, with a focus on malnutrition challenges. A zonal meeting encouraged states to adopt efficient practices and improve digital literacy and governance transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kevadia | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:56 IST
Poshan 2.0: Pioneering Biometric Revolution in Child Nutrition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, confirmed on Saturday that the Centre's Poshan 2.0 scheme will introduce biometric authentication for beneficiary registration starting August 1, aiming for precise targeting and improved service delivery.

Addressing a zonal meeting in Gujarat's Narmada district, Devi emphasized the critical role of technological tools like the Face Recognition System in enhancing transparency and accountability. The scheme, part of Saksham Anganwadi, tackles malnutrition in vulnerable groups including children and mothers.

The meeting underscored the government's dedication to gender-inclusive governance, highlighted by a substantial budget allocation. Officials from various states shared innovative practices to be replicated nationwide, contributing to the program's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025