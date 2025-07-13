Revolutionizing Healthcare: AFMS Embraces Drone and AI Technology

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) is at the forefront of innovation, exploring drone technology to deliver crucial medical supplies to remote areas. Announced by Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the initiative aims to improve healthcare accessibility in challenging terrains.

During a ceremony at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune, Vice Admiral Sarin emphasized the AFMS's commitment to integrating modern technologies, such as telemedicine and Artificial Intelligence, into their operations. These advancements will strengthen the health infrastructure, as evidenced by the responsibility undertaken by AFMS for the health of astronauts in the Axiom-4 mission.

Lt Gen Pankaj Rao and the AFMC outlined their dedication to medical innovation, with a focus on genetic research, medical simulation, and collaborations with global institutions. The commitment to pioneering medical breakthroughs positions AFMC as a leader in multi-dimensional medical education.

