Revolutionizing Healthcare: AFMS Embraces Drone and AI Technology
The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) plans to use drone technology for delivering medical supplies in remote areas and supporting astronaut health in the Axiom-4 mission. They are integrating modern technologies like AI and telemedicine to enhance healthcare delivery. The AFMC's innovations in research further bolster its medical education and capabilities.
The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) is at the forefront of innovation, exploring drone technology to deliver crucial medical supplies to remote areas. Announced by Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the initiative aims to improve healthcare accessibility in challenging terrains.
During a ceremony at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune, Vice Admiral Sarin emphasized the AFMS's commitment to integrating modern technologies, such as telemedicine and Artificial Intelligence, into their operations. These advancements will strengthen the health infrastructure, as evidenced by the responsibility undertaken by AFMS for the health of astronauts in the Axiom-4 mission.
Lt Gen Pankaj Rao and the AFMC outlined their dedication to medical innovation, with a focus on genetic research, medical simulation, and collaborations with global institutions. The commitment to pioneering medical breakthroughs positions AFMC as a leader in multi-dimensional medical education.
