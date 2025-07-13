Funding Cuts Stall Crucial HIV Research in South Africa

As the day for launching critical HIV vaccine trials approached, scientists in South Africa faced a devastating setback. An abrupt email notified them of a funding withdrawal by the U.S. under the Trump administration, ceasing progress on the BRILLIANT project.

This decision dismantles a pivotal research initiative in a region heavily impacted by HIV. South Africa's researchers, vital to global HIV medication advancements, are struggling to salvage their work following the $46 million funding cut, part of a broader reduction in foreign aid.

The repercussions are severe: laboratory operations are halted, thousands of researchers face unemployment, and the nation's ability to contribute to major health crises is jeopardized. Efforts to secure alternative funding are ongoing, but challenges linger as the HIV pandemic risks escalation in the absence of vital research and data collection.