Cipla Sets Sights on India's Weight Management Market

Drug major Cipla has announced plans to venture into the weight management sector in India. According to MD and global CEO Umang Vohra, the company is prioritizing obesity solutions to meet increasing demand.

Cipla is also bolstering its presence in the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area by securing an in-licensing deal with Sanofi. This includes acquiring Frisium, a reputed anti-epileptic brand.

Amid its commitment to healthcare innovation, Cipla is addressing antimicrobial resistance with new products under development and exploring ADHD and Parkinson's treatments. The company's consolidated revenue grew to Rs 27,548 crore, with a net profit of Rs 5,272 crore in FY25.