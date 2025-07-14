Left Menu

Popular Pune Eatery Closed Amid Hygiene Concerns

The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the license of Pune's renowned 'Cafe Goodluck' due to hygiene issues after a viral video showed glass pieces in a bun. An inspection revealed some unhygienic conditions. The eatery's license remains suspended until necessary compliance is ensured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-07-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 00:09 IST
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken stringent action against Pune's iconic 'Cafe Goodluck', temporarily suspending its license due to concerns over hygiene. The decision follows the viral dissemination of a video allegedly showing glass fragments in a bun served at the establishment.

FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Annapure stated that an inspection of the location was conducted, during which various unhygienic conditions were discovered. Consequently, operations at the cafe are halted until compliance measures are satisfactorily implemented.

The incident attracted attention when a couple reported finding glass pieces in their 'bun muska', an incident they documented and shared on social media, prompting the FDA to act swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

