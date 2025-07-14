Kerala's Nipah Virus Alert: A Call to Action

A 57-year-old resident from Palakkad district in Kerala has passed away on July 12, sparking concerns over a potential Nipah virus infection. The man, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, had his samples tested at Manjeri Medical College, where they returned positive for Nipah, as confirmed by Health Minister Veena George.

Authorities are on high alert as confirmation from the National Institute of Virology in Pune is awaited. This marks the second Nipah-related death in Kerala recently, following the fatality of a Malappuram native. A third patient remains hospitalized in Palakkad, raising further concerns. In response, the state government has intensified contact tracing and field surveillance efforts.

Health officials have compiled a list of 46 individuals who came into contact with the deceased. Utilizing CCTV footage and mobile data, they prepared a route map of the patient's movements and a family tree for close contact identification. Fever surveillance operations are ongoing, while hospitals across six districts have been alerted to monitor and report any Nipah-like symptoms closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)