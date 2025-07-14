Trump's Tariff Turbulence: Markets Hold Steady Amidst New Financial Threats
The euro and dollar showed slight fluctuations after U.S. President Trump announced a new 30% tariff on imports from major trading partners. Although Bitcoin reached a record high, financial markets appeared desensitized to Trump's threats, which had limited impact on stocks. Meanwhile, China's exports gained momentum amid trade challenges.
The euro dipped to a three-week low on Monday as President Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose a 30% tariff on imports from two major trading partners. Conversely, the dollar made marginal gains amid this tariff upheaval.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, soared to a new high, trading at over $122,000, as investors anticipate significant industry policy changes. Despite the imposing tariffs, financial markets remained relatively unaffected, showing resilience against Trump's once potent threats.
In Asia, China's export data presented a positive outlook, recovering in June. However, with an imminent August deadline looming, uncertainty persists in global trade dynamics, leaving investors apprehensive over future U.S. economic strategies.
ALSO READ
From Risk to Resilience: How Fiscal Rules Drive Growth in Emerging Market Economies
How Antitrust Shaped Colombia’s Sugar Market and Boosted Downstream Firm Outcomes
Escorts Kubota Aims High in Indian Tractor Market
Reliance Eyes Ambitious Takeover of Nayara: A Strategic Play in India's Oil Market
FPIs Sustain Bull Run in Indian Stock Markets for Third Consecutive Month