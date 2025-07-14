Trump's Tariff Turbulence: Markets Hold Steady Amidst New Financial Threats

The euro dipped to a three-week low on Monday as President Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose a 30% tariff on imports from two major trading partners. Conversely, the dollar made marginal gains amid this tariff upheaval.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, soared to a new high, trading at over $122,000, as investors anticipate significant industry policy changes. Despite the imposing tariffs, financial markets remained relatively unaffected, showing resilience against Trump's once potent threats.

In Asia, China's export data presented a positive outlook, recovering in June. However, with an imminent August deadline looming, uncertainty persists in global trade dynamics, leaving investors apprehensive over future U.S. economic strategies.