Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Turbulence: Markets Hold Steady Amidst New Financial Threats

The euro and dollar showed slight fluctuations after U.S. President Trump announced a new 30% tariff on imports from major trading partners. Although Bitcoin reached a record high, financial markets appeared desensitized to Trump's threats, which had limited impact on stocks. Meanwhile, China's exports gained momentum amid trade challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:09 IST
Trump's Tariff Turbulence: Markets Hold Steady Amidst New Financial Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The euro dipped to a three-week low on Monday as President Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose a 30% tariff on imports from two major trading partners. Conversely, the dollar made marginal gains amid this tariff upheaval.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, soared to a new high, trading at over $122,000, as investors anticipate significant industry policy changes. Despite the imposing tariffs, financial markets remained relatively unaffected, showing resilience against Trump's once potent threats.

In Asia, China's export data presented a positive outlook, recovering in June. However, with an imminent August deadline looming, uncertainty persists in global trade dynamics, leaving investors apprehensive over future U.S. economic strategies.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025