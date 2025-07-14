NZ Sees Encouraging Rise in Childhood Immunisation Rates at 24 Months

New Zealand’s childhood immunisation coverage continues its upward trajectory, with the latest data showing a significant improvement in vaccination rates at 24 months — a milestone Health Minister Simeon Brown credits to the Government’s targeted health initiatives and support for frontline healthcare workers.

National Coverage Reaches 79.3% in Q3 2024/25

Figures released today for the third quarter of the 2024/25 financial year indicate that 79.3% of children nationwide are now fully immunised by 24 months of age. This marks a 2.4 percentage point increase over the same quarter last year, underscoring the impact of the Government’s renewed emphasis on hitting health system performance targets.

Minister Brown stated, “Protecting children from preventable illnesses like measles and whooping cough is a priority, so it’s heartening to see more children across the country now fully immunised.”

Regional Success Stories Highlight Gains Across the Country

The positive trend has not been isolated to a few areas. Several regions have demonstrated substantial improvements:

Whanganui : +5.8 percentage points

Auckland : +5.7 percentage points

Counties Manukau : +5.5 percentage points

Lakes : +5.2 percentage points

Capital and Coast: +4.4 percentage points

In the South Island, the trend continues:

Nelson Marlborough : +5.2 percentage points

South Canterbury: A remarkable +12.1 percentage points

“These improvements are the result of coordinated efforts between local health providers, community outreach teams, and general practices, supported by government policy,” Minister Brown noted.

Response to Measles Cases Strengthens Immunisation Advocacy

The increased urgency around immunisation also follows several recent cases of measles in Wairarapa — a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining high immunisation coverage.

“Measles is highly infectious,” said Brown. “Every additional child immunised lowers the chance of outbreaks, helping to keep our families, schools, and communities safe.”

Targeting 95% Coverage by 2030

The Government’s long-term goal remains achieving 95% immunisation coverage by 2030. To help meet this, performance-based payments have been introduced for general practice (GP) clinics:

Clinics can earn incentives for increasing their immunisation rates by up to 10 percentage points.

Additional payments are available for those that reach the 95% coverage mark within their enrolled child population.

Partial payments are offered for clinics making partial progress toward those benchmarks.

This performance-linked funding aims to motivate practices to proactively engage with families and follow up on missed vaccinations.

Continued Investment in Community and Workforce

Looking forward, the Government is reaffirming its commitment to community outreach and the healthcare workforce, with ongoing investment intended to support local immunisation initiatives and reduce disparities in access.

“Putting patients first means giving every child the healthiest possible start to life,” Minister Brown said. “There’s still more work to do, but this latest data shows we’re heading in the right direction.”

As immunisation coverage edges closer to national targets, officials emphasize the importance of continued momentum and cooperation between government bodies, healthcare professionals, and communities.