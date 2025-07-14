Left Menu

Ayurveda Meets TCM: Kerala Doctors Bridge Healing Traditions in China

A doctor couple from Kerala, Dr. Shafeeque and Dr. Dane, are pioneering Ayurveda in China, drawing connections with Traditional Chinese Medicine. They established a clinic in Guangzhou, gaining popularity by treating Chinese patients and conducting Ayurveda training, amidst the burgeoning curiosity for traditional Indian wellness practices in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:42 IST
Ayurveda Meets TCM: Kerala Doctors Bridge Healing Traditions in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A pair of Kerala doctors, specializing in Ayurveda, are making waves in China by offering locals a new experience of ancient Indian healing. Dr. Changampalli Kizhakkillath Mohamed Shafeeque and his wife, Dr. Dane, are introducing Ayurveda to the land of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) as a potential path of holistic wellness.

Rooted in rich cultural backgrounds, the couple is drawing parallels between Ayurveda and TCM, emphasizing their shared focus on herbal remedies and holistic care. Dr. Shafeeque, from a renowned Ayurveda family, began his Chinese venture in 2016 after treating Chinese patients in India, while Dr. Dane, from a Christian lineage, joined the mission with her learned expertise.

They have established a consulting firm in Guangzhou and offer holistic Ayurveda therapies, such as Sirodhara, while respecting local regulations. Their efforts culminated in a growing interest among Chinese youth, with their Ayurveda trainings and treatments gaining traction and followers in major cities like Beijing and Shanghai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025