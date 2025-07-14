Ayurveda Meets TCM: Kerala Doctors Bridge Healing Traditions in China

A pair of Kerala doctors, specializing in Ayurveda, are making waves in China by offering locals a new experience of ancient Indian healing. Dr. Changampalli Kizhakkillath Mohamed Shafeeque and his wife, Dr. Dane, are introducing Ayurveda to the land of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) as a potential path of holistic wellness.

Rooted in rich cultural backgrounds, the couple is drawing parallels between Ayurveda and TCM, emphasizing their shared focus on herbal remedies and holistic care. Dr. Shafeeque, from a renowned Ayurveda family, began his Chinese venture in 2016 after treating Chinese patients in India, while Dr. Dane, from a Christian lineage, joined the mission with her learned expertise.

They have established a consulting firm in Guangzhou and offer holistic Ayurveda therapies, such as Sirodhara, while respecting local regulations. Their efforts culminated in a growing interest among Chinese youth, with their Ayurveda trainings and treatments gaining traction and followers in major cities like Beijing and Shanghai.

