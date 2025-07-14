Left Menu

Aayush Wellness Expands with Brain Fuel Capsules

Aayush Wellness has launched a new capsule aimed at enhancing cognitive function and memory retention, as part of its expanding nutraceutical portfolio. The company targets the growing Indian nutraceutical market valued at USD 18 billion. This move addresses the increasing cognitive health challenges faced by modern society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:50 IST
Aayush Wellness has announced the launch of a new capsule designed to support cognitive function and memory retention, broadening its nutraceutical offerings. This initiative aims to tackle the often-neglected issue of cognitive health in today's fast-paced world.

The company seeks to tap into the booming USD 18 billion Indian nutraceutical industry, which continues to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 15 percent. Through this launch, Aayush Wellness addresses a burgeoning need among individuals, from students to the elderly, who experience cognitive decline including forgetfulness and poor focus.

"We believe that true wellness starts from within, and brain health is central to overall well-being," stated Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited. Alongside this launch, the company is also expanding into tele-consultation and diagnostic testing sectors, and has pledged a Rs 25 crore investment to develop smart health kiosks as part of its preventive healthcare expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

