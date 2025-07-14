Left Menu

Vaccine Alliances in Action: Preventing Global Outbreaks

A study has highlighted the role of vaccine stockpiles by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in preventing over 5.8 million cases and 327,000 deaths in low- and middle-income countries since 2000. These initiatives, essential in fighting diseases like cholera and measles, stress the importance of sustainable funding and rapid response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:53 IST
Vaccine Alliances in Action: Preventing Global Outbreaks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive study has revealed that global vaccine stockpiles, supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, have been instrumental in averting over 5.8 million cases and 327,000 deaths in low- and middle-income countries since 2000.

Published in BMJ Global Health, the research underscores the vital impact of these stockpiles in tackling outbreaks of diseases like cholera, Ebola, and measles.

The research highlights how declining routine vaccination rates, exacerbated by vaccine hesitancy and funding cuts, amplify the need for these stockpiles as an 'insurance policy' against potential outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025