Vaccine Alliances in Action: Preventing Global Outbreaks

A comprehensive study has revealed that global vaccine stockpiles, supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, have been instrumental in averting over 5.8 million cases and 327,000 deaths in low- and middle-income countries since 2000.

Published in BMJ Global Health, the research underscores the vital impact of these stockpiles in tackling outbreaks of diseases like cholera, Ebola, and measles.

The research highlights how declining routine vaccination rates, exacerbated by vaccine hesitancy and funding cuts, amplify the need for these stockpiles as an 'insurance policy' against potential outbreaks.

