New WHO-Accredited Lab in Madagascar Strengthens Polio Surveillance Efforts

In a major leap forward for public health and disease eradication efforts, Madagascar has officially commissioned a state-of-the-art poliovirus surveillance laboratory that is set to become a cornerstone of the country’s and region’s efforts to detect, monitor, and respond to poliovirus threats. The new laboratory, housed at the Institut Pasteur de Madagascar in Antananarivo, was handed over to national authorities this week, symbolizing a national commitment to sustained disease surveillance and global health security.

The facility is fully accredited by the World Health Organization (WHO) and recognized as one of the most advanced polio surveillance laboratories in Eastern and Southern Africa. Its commissioning not only supports Madagascar’s status as polio-free but also enhances its role as a regional leader in infectious disease detection and emergency response.

A Laboratory with National and Regional Significance

The commissioning ceremony was attended by high-ranking health officials, scientists, and international health partners. Dr. Nely Alphonse José, Head of Plague, Emerging and Neglected Tropical Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, said the new laboratory reflects a shared vision for a polio-free future:

“This commissioning symbolizes our collective commitment. It brings us closer to a future where no child in Madagascar—or anywhere—is at risk of polio,” she said.

In operation since 2023, the laboratory has already proven to be a critical asset, using both acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) surveillance and environmental monitoring to detect polioviruses quickly and efficiently. Between 2022 and 2024, the facility confirmed over 40 cases of circulating variant poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1), allowing public health authorities to initiate targeted immunization campaigns that ultimately succeeded in halting the outbreak.

Two Years Polio-Free: A Milestone for Madagascar

Thanks to the rapid detection and robust response made possible by the new laboratory, Madagascar has not reported a single new case of cVDPV1 since May 2023. This achievement, verified after a comprehensive assessment, allowed health officials to declare the outbreak closed in May 2025, marking two full years without any new poliovirus detections.

Dr. Laurent Musango, WHO Representative in Madagascar, praised the national achievement and the strategic role of the lab in regional public health:

“This laboratory is not only a national asset—it’s a regional resource. With strengthened capacity and cutting-edge technology, Madagascar is now even better positioned to lead the charge against poliovirus transmission in Eastern and Southern Africa.”

Driving Innovation: Nanopore Sequencing and Modern Surveillance Tools

One of the most transformative features of the new laboratory is its adoption of Nanopore sequencing technology—a groundbreaking tool in real-time genomic analysis. This advancement eliminates previous delays caused by having to ship samples abroad for sequencing. Instead, public health teams can now rapidly identify and differentiate poliovirus strains, a critical capability for mounting timely and accurate outbreak responses.

The lab’s technical infrastructure has been bolstered with WHO support and funding from the Gates Foundation, which provided:

Advanced training for local personnel

Upgraded IT infrastructure and bioinformatics capacity

Environmental surveillance site optimization

Operational support for sample processing and quality assurance

A Hub for Africa’s Polio Eradication Vision

The lab’s integration into Madagascar’s national disease surveillance system ensures a steady flow of accurate, actionable data that guides vaccination campaigns and emergency responses. Its role is central to Madagascar’s contribution to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI)—an international campaign to wipe out the disease completely.

The laboratory is now fully accredited for viral isolation, intratypic differentiation, and environmental surveillance, making it one of the few labs in the region with such a comprehensive mandate.

“We’re proud to support a lab that stands as both a scientific center and a symbol of health equity. No child should suffer from a vaccine-preventable disease,” said a representative from WHO’s regional polio team.

Looking Ahead: Sustaining Momentum and National Ownership

With the laboratory now officially handed over to the government, the move signals a transition toward country-led surveillance, enabling Madagascar to maintain its polio-free status and take a more self-sufficient role in addressing future public health threats. The focus now turns to maintaining technical excellence, sustaining resources, and strengthening regional partnerships to expand access and reach.

This initiative is aligned with WHO’s goal of establishing resilient health systems through locally led, globally supported infrastructure, and underscores the importance of preparedness, technology, and innovation in disease elimination efforts.

A Polio-Free Future Within Reach

The establishment of Madagascar’s WHO-accredited poliovirus laboratory represents hope, preparedness, and global solidarity. As part of a growing network of advanced disease surveillance hubs, the lab equips Madagascar not only to protect its own children but to play a vital leadership role in regional health security.

In the fight to end polio forever, Madagascar’s progress offers a model for other countries to follow—a story of resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to a world free of preventable disease.