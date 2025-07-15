Left Menu

Health Sector Buzz: Mergers, Drugs, and CEO Shake-ups

Recent health news highlights various developments, including Trump's spending bill impacting insurance costs, a major acquisition in the bioscience sector, and GSK's efforts to expand RSV vaccine usage. Notably, changes in executive leadership and pharmaceutical advancements underscore ongoing industry shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 02:28 IST
Health Sector Buzz: Mergers, Drugs, and CEO Shake-ups

This week in health news, President Trump's spending bill is expected to increase costs for insurers like UnitedHealthcare and CVS Health's Aetna, potentially reducing Medicaid coverage options. Experts predict a retraction in Medicaid services as companies refocus on retaining healthier members.

In business transactions, Waters Corp plans to acquire a bioscience and diagnostics unit from Becton Dickinson for $17.5 billion. The move allows Becton Dickinson to strengthen its medtech focus amid tariff challenges.

GSK has applied for FDA approval to widen the use of its RSV vaccine, Arexvy, to high-risk adults under 50, preparing to compete in the lucrative U.S. market against rivals like Moderna and Pfizer.

