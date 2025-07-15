Health Sector Buzz: Mergers, Drugs, and CEO Shake-ups
Recent health news highlights various developments, including Trump's spending bill impacting insurance costs, a major acquisition in the bioscience sector, and GSK's efforts to expand RSV vaccine usage. Notably, changes in executive leadership and pharmaceutical advancements underscore ongoing industry shifts.
This week in health news, President Trump's spending bill is expected to increase costs for insurers like UnitedHealthcare and CVS Health's Aetna, potentially reducing Medicaid coverage options. Experts predict a retraction in Medicaid services as companies refocus on retaining healthier members.
In business transactions, Waters Corp plans to acquire a bioscience and diagnostics unit from Becton Dickinson for $17.5 billion. The move allows Becton Dickinson to strengthen its medtech focus amid tariff challenges.
GSK has applied for FDA approval to widen the use of its RSV vaccine, Arexvy, to high-risk adults under 50, preparing to compete in the lucrative U.S. market against rivals like Moderna and Pfizer.
