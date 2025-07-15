Left Menu

Vaccination Gaps Leave Millions of Children Unprotected

A significant number of children remain unvaccinated, with global inequities and aid reduction stalling progress. Experts emphasize the importance of vaccination to prevent measles and other diseases. Cuts in aid and misinformation threaten global health achievements, as seen in the resurgence of measles outbreaks in several countries.

More than 14 million children worldwide went unvaccinated last year, mirroring figures from the previous year, according to UN health officials. A significant portion of these cases occurred in nine countries, pointing to deep inequalities in vaccine access globally.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF's latest report highlights a steady vaccination rate against diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough, although funding cuts pose challenges to further improvements. The US has notably cut its aid contributions, citing skepticism about vaccine safety, potentially unraveling years of progress.

The report also reveals a slight increase in measles vaccinations, yet coverage remains insufficient to prevent outbreaks. The US and Europe have seen a surge in measles cases, underscoring the urgent need for increased vaccination efforts amidst rising misinformation and reduced international support.

