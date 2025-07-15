Vaccination Gaps Leave Millions of Children Unprotected

More than 14 million children worldwide went unvaccinated last year, mirroring figures from the previous year, according to UN health officials. A significant portion of these cases occurred in nine countries, pointing to deep inequalities in vaccine access globally.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF's latest report highlights a steady vaccination rate against diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough, although funding cuts pose challenges to further improvements. The US has notably cut its aid contributions, citing skepticism about vaccine safety, potentially unraveling years of progress.

The report also reveals a slight increase in measles vaccinations, yet coverage remains insufficient to prevent outbreaks. The US and Europe have seen a surge in measles cases, underscoring the urgent need for increased vaccination efforts amidst rising misinformation and reduced international support.

