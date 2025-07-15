Left Menu

Court Upholds Protections for Afghans Amid Trump Administration's Termination Efforts

A U.S. appeals court has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's attempt to terminate temporary protected status for thousands of Afghans. This decision, instigated by CASA, is effective until July 21 and challenges the April termination announcement. The status for Cameroonians is still set to end on August 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 06:28 IST
Court Upholds Protections for Afghans Amid Trump Administration's Termination Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. appeals court has temporarily halted the Trump administration's plan to revoke temporary protected status for thousands of Afghans, as per court documents released on Monday.

The administrative stay, granted by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, will last until July 21. This comes after CASA, an immigration advocacy group, filed a lawsuit challenging the decision announced in April to end such protections for Afghans and Cameroonians.

CASA sought an emergency motion on the scheduled termination day for Afghans. While Cameroonians face the end of their status on August 4, the Department of Homeland Security has yet to comment on the lawsuit. In April, the Trump administration argued that conditions in Afghanistan and Cameroon no longer justified the protective status.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025