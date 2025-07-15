Court Upholds Protections for Afghans Amid Trump Administration's Termination Efforts
A U.S. appeals court has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's attempt to terminate temporary protected status for thousands of Afghans. This decision, instigated by CASA, is effective until July 21 and challenges the April termination announcement. The status for Cameroonians is still set to end on August 4.
CASA sought an emergency motion on the scheduled termination day for Afghans. While Cameroonians face the end of their status on August 4, the Department of Homeland Security has yet to comment on the lawsuit. In April, the Trump administration argued that conditions in Afghanistan and Cameroon no longer justified the protective status.
