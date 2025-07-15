Court Upholds Protections for Afghans Amid Trump Administration's Termination Efforts

A U.S. appeals court has temporarily halted the Trump administration's plan to revoke temporary protected status for thousands of Afghans, as per court documents released on Monday.

The administrative stay, granted by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, will last until July 21. This comes after CASA, an immigration advocacy group, filed a lawsuit challenging the decision announced in April to end such protections for Afghans and Cameroonians.

CASA sought an emergency motion on the scheduled termination day for Afghans. While Cameroonians face the end of their status on August 4, the Department of Homeland Security has yet to comment on the lawsuit. In April, the Trump administration argued that conditions in Afghanistan and Cameroon no longer justified the protective status.