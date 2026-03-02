France and Germany Forge New Path in Nuclear Defense Collaboration

France and Germany unveiled plans to strengthen their nuclear deterrence cooperation on Monday, marking a notable change in European defense strategy as the continent confronts escalating threats from Russia and instability tied to the Iran conflict.

The nations will establish a high-level steering group to align their strategic approaches, as per a joint statement. Germany is set to join French nuclear exercises and inspections of strategic facilities. Both countries aim to bolster conventional and missile defense with other European partners. Highlighting the evolving threat landscape, France and Germany aspire to forge closer cooperation in deterrence.

This initiative illustrates Europe's drive to lessen its dependence on the U.S. nuclear umbrella, which has long been a bedrock of regional security. The need for such a shift has become apparent following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which exposed weaknesses in Europe's defenses. Rising tensions have been further exacerbated by drone and missile attacks related to the Iran conflict, notably an Iranian-made Shahed drone strike on a UK air base in Cyprus.