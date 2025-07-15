Haryana's Healthcare Revolution: Infrastructure, Workforce, and Vision

The Haryana Health Department is spearheading a wave of enhancements across its healthcare infrastructure, as articulated by Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Tuesday. In an ambitious drive, 720 new doctors have been recruited, with ongoing efforts to fill additional vacancies in hospitals across the state.

Administrative approval has been granted for upgrades at 534 out of 785 medical facilities, including Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, and hospitals. Regular coordination meetings with the Public Works Department are being conducted to accelerate construction and renovation work, with expansions including the increase of First Referral Units from 41 in 2014 to 87 today.

The Ujjwal Drishti Haryana Abhiyan campaign saw over 1.4 lakh spectacles distributed to schoolchildren, with eye examinations reaching nearly 21 lakh students. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will soon inaugurate health projects worth Rs 2,256 crore, complementing the rise in MBBS and MD/MS seats.

