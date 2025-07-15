Haryana's Healthcare Revolution: Infrastructure, Workforce, and Vision
Haryana's Health Department, led by Minister Arti Singh Rao, is upgrading medical facilities and expanding the workforce. Initiatives include hiring 720 doctors, opening 300 new MBBS seats, and providing free spectacles to schoolchildren. New infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,256 crore are underway, alongside efforts to improve the state's sex ratio.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Health Department is spearheading a wave of enhancements across its healthcare infrastructure, as articulated by Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Tuesday. In an ambitious drive, 720 new doctors have been recruited, with ongoing efforts to fill additional vacancies in hospitals across the state.
Administrative approval has been granted for upgrades at 534 out of 785 medical facilities, including Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, and hospitals. Regular coordination meetings with the Public Works Department are being conducted to accelerate construction and renovation work, with expansions including the increase of First Referral Units from 41 in 2014 to 87 today.
The Ujjwal Drishti Haryana Abhiyan campaign saw over 1.4 lakh spectacles distributed to schoolchildren, with eye examinations reaching nearly 21 lakh students. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will soon inaugurate health projects worth Rs 2,256 crore, complementing the rise in MBBS and MD/MS seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- healthcare
- infrastructure
- recruitment
- MBBS
- seats
- medical
- colleges
- sex ratio
- minister
ALSO READ
Telangana govt, Sigachi industries will bear medical expenses of those injured in Pharma plant blast: CM Revanth Reddy.
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Himachal Pradesh's Bold Investment in Medical Colleges
Medical Crisis Looms Over Kerala's Veteran Leader
Delhi's Bold Vision: Transforming into a Medical Hub
IKS Health Announces Transformational Partnership with Western Washington Medical Group through Strategic Investment in Managed Service Organization