Trump's New Tariff Strategy: U.S.-Indonesia Trade Pact Unveiled

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a new 19% tariff on imports from Indonesia, unveiling a major trade agreement intended to correct perceived trade imbalances.

The pact positions tariffs on U.S. imports from Indonesia while clearing the way for American exports, a strategy akin to recent arrangements with Vietnam. Further trade negotiations are ongoing with key partners like the European Union and India.

The EU threatened reciprocal tariffs on U.S. products if talks fail, underscoring the fraught nature of current international trade relations. Trump's broader tariff strategy includes imposing unilateral tariffs on multiple trading partners, with unresolved talks extending only temporary reprieves.