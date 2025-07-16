Global Health Sector Shake-ups and Innovations

In recent health news, President Donald Trump's spending bill is poised to increase administrative costs for leading insurers like UnitedHealthcare, leading to reduced Medicaid coverage, industry experts predict. The bill's impact may drive insurers to focus on existing markets to retain healthier members.

Meanwhile, Waters Corp has announced its intention to acquire a diagnostics unit from Becton Dickinson in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $17.5 billion. This move seeks to expand Waters' footprint in clinical and diagnostic applications while Becton shifts focus towards core medtech areas for greater pricing power and manufacturing strength.

In drug regulation news, FDA staff have raised alarms over potential eye safety risks linked to GSK's blood cancer medication Blenrep. Concerns focus on the drug's safety when used in combination therapies, with questions about its benefit-risk profile still under scrutiny.

