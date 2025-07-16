Left Menu

France's Holiday Controversy: A Call for Economic Renewal

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou suggested cutting two public holidays to boost economic growth. The proposal sparked controversy in France, echoing past reforms. Globally, Nepal leads with the most public holidays, while countries like Canada and England count among the lowest. European holiday data showcases diverse approaches across nations.

Updated: 16-07-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:58 IST
In a bold move, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has proposed the reduction of two public holidays as part of a larger strategy aimed at revamping France's debt-ridden economy.

This announcement has generated significant debate within the European Union's second-largest economy, reminiscent of the challenges faced by previous administrations attempting similar reforms.

Globally, Nepal boasts the highest number of public holidays with 35 annually, while countries like England and Canada have fewer than 10. Meanwhile, within Europe, Slovakia leads with 15 public holidays according to EURES, offering a glimpse into varying international practices regarding public rest days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

