FSSAI Cracks Down on Bakery for Unsafe Baking Practices
The FSSAI has closed down RB Store bakery for using newspapers in baking, violating food safety norms. Four other eateries were also shut down after inspections revealed serious hygiene and safety breaches. The FSSAI is intensifying actions to uphold public food safety standards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:49 IST
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shut down the popular RB Store bakery for allegedly using newspapers to bake goods, breaching food safety norms, officials reported on Wednesday.
In a comprehensive effort to ensure public food safety, additional closures include Arun Hotel, Maa Kali Hotel, and two fast food outlets. Inspections revealed significant hygiene violations.
With intensified enforcement of safety regulations across the state, the FSSAI aims to uphold food safety and public health, targeting outlets with fines, warnings, and closures under the 2006 Food Safety Act.
