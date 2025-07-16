FSSAI Cracks Down on Bakery for Unsafe Baking Practices

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shut down the popular RB Store bakery for allegedly using newspapers to bake goods, breaching food safety norms, officials reported on Wednesday.

In a comprehensive effort to ensure public food safety, additional closures include Arun Hotel, Maa Kali Hotel, and two fast food outlets. Inspections revealed significant hygiene violations.

With intensified enforcement of safety regulations across the state, the FSSAI aims to uphold food safety and public health, targeting outlets with fines, warnings, and closures under the 2006 Food Safety Act.