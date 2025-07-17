Pharmaceutical Shifts and Health Innovations Dominate Headlines

The health sector is witnessing notable transformations with drugmakers Bristol Myers and Pfizer announcing a direct-to-patient program for their blood thinner Eliquis, offering it at a 40% discount. This move aims to ease cost burdens for patients requiring this life-saving medication.

In the UK, eight children have benefited from a groundbreaking three-person IVF technique, which has successfully prevented the transmission of devastating genetic disorders, as reported by scientists at Newcastle University. The method involves transferring nuclear material from eggs and sperm into a healthy donor egg and is banned in the U.S.

Further advancements include Johnson & Johnson exceeding profit expectations due to demand for their cancer drug Darzalex and robust medtech sales. Meanwhile, U.S. investment firm KKR considers acquiring the Italian healthcare technology firm GPI amid market fluctuations. There are also regulatory and corporate shifts with Sarepta's job cuts due to FDA's stringent warning requirements on their gene therapy product.

