Left Menu

Pharmaceutical Shifts and Health Innovations Dominate Headlines

The health industry sees significant developments: Bristol Myers and Pfizer offer discounted Eliquis to patients directly. UK scientists use a novel IVF technique to prevent genetic diseases. Johnson & Johnson's profits soar, KKR considers acquiring GPI, while Sarepta cuts jobs over gene therapy complications. Trump's influence hints Coca-Cola's switch to cane sugar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:34 IST
Pharmaceutical Shifts and Health Innovations Dominate Headlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The health sector is witnessing notable transformations with drugmakers Bristol Myers and Pfizer announcing a direct-to-patient program for their blood thinner Eliquis, offering it at a 40% discount. This move aims to ease cost burdens for patients requiring this life-saving medication.

In the UK, eight children have benefited from a groundbreaking three-person IVF technique, which has successfully prevented the transmission of devastating genetic disorders, as reported by scientists at Newcastle University. The method involves transferring nuclear material from eggs and sperm into a healthy donor egg and is banned in the U.S.

Further advancements include Johnson & Johnson exceeding profit expectations due to demand for their cancer drug Darzalex and robust medtech sales. Meanwhile, U.S. investment firm KKR considers acquiring the Italian healthcare technology firm GPI amid market fluctuations. There are also regulatory and corporate shifts with Sarepta's job cuts due to FDA's stringent warning requirements on their gene therapy product.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025